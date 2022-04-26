Muslim community of the Western Naval Command holds Qur'an commentary

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: Thomas Tetteh

Muslims of the Western Naval Command under the leadership of Sub Lieutenant Mohammed Misbau Saeed with the support of the Flag Officer commanding the Western Naval Command have held a unique Qur’an commentary session to climax a three-week Quranic teaching programme which commenced a day after the beginning of Ramadan.



Ramadan is a period during which Muslims fast and pray for twenty nine or thirty days on the Islamic lunar calendar and also read the Quran from Fatia to Nas, to wit, from the opening chapter to the last chapter which is referred to as the chapter of mankind.



This time was chosen for the event because it is believed that the reward for reading the Holy Qur’an multiplies during this period in which the divine Muslim scripture was sent down to Prophet Mohammed through angel Gabriel to serve as guidance for mankind.



The Flag Officer Commanding the Western Naval command, Commodore Samuel Walker in his opening remarks at the event which took place at the Mohammed Munir Tahiru Mosque, at the Command on Friday April 22, 2022, encouraged eminent Chiefs and Imams to continue to promote unity of purpose, brotherhood, equality and charity even after Ramadan.



He entreated all to continue to abstain from human vices and division and adhere to the teachings of the Qur’an for peace.



The Western Regional Minister, Honorable Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah underscored the need for tolerance, understanding, connection and working together as one people regardless of religious, ethnic or political affiliations for the development of our nation.



He applauded the Command Imam, Sub Lieutenant Mohammed Misbau Saeed for his great leadership and imparting unifying and peaceful qualities into the Muslim youths within his community and beyond.



The Minister pledged his continuous support for the Western Naval Command Mosque, Zongo communities within the region.















