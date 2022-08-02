Musician remanded for threatening to shoot and kill

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: GNA

A 27-year-old musician who allegedly sent out threats through a text message and pictures of a gun to use in killing a Human Resource Manager has been remanded into Police custody by an Adenta Circuit Court.



Michael Mintah, charged with the threat of death, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah remanded Mintah into police custody to reappear on August 12.



Inspector Eric Abban, who held the brief of Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, said the complainant Francisca Esinam Adablah, was the Human Resource Manager at the Huawei Shop at Accra Mall.



The complainant resides in Accra while the accused resides at Abesim in Sunyani.



The prosecution said on June 29, this year, the complainant received a message on their office phone from an MTN number threatening to shoot and kill anybody who would be found in the shop if they did not send him GHC5,000 within two days.



It said the accused had allegedly sent the pictures of two AK 47 assault rifles as the weapons which he was going to use to carry out the attack.



The prosecution said the complainant after reading the message informed her boss and later, the Police.



It said the Police after receipt of the complainant secured an order of the court and served the same on MTN Ghana and details of the user of the number were given as Michael Mintah, the accused person who resided at Sunyani.



It said the Police mounted surveillance and on July 25, this year, he was arrested at his hideout in Abesim in Sunyani.



In Mintah's caution statement, he said the message was not meant for the complainant but for her boss who allegedly “used” him for some assignment in the year 2020 and 2021 but failed to pay him.