Musician granted GH¢400,000 bail for allegedly kicking girlfriend’s genitals

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: GNA

A 23-year-old victim, whose musician boyfriend violently stamped her right leg and kicked her genitals after discovering pictures of her with another man, is unwell.



A relation of the victim confirmed to the Adentan Circuit Court that she was peeing blood in her urine hence unable to attend today’s sitting.



According to the victim’s relative, the accused person’s stepfather presented GHC200 to the victim.



The trial judge, Sedinam Awo Balokah, has asked Benjamin Kobla Doamekpor to stay 50 meters away from his girlfriend and also prohibited him from contacting the victim pending trial.



Appearing for the second time, Benjamin Kobla Doamekpor, who was earlier remanded for allegedly fighting his girlfriend over phone chats, has been admitted to bail.



The court admitted Doamekpor to bail in the sum of GHC400,000 with four sureties, two to be justified.



Explaining the terms of the bail, the trial judge said the accused, although an upcoming musician, was a flight risk.



The accused person’s lawyer repeated bail application for Doamekpor saying he had fixed place of abode, and he would not in any way tamper with investigations.



Soon after Doamekpor was granted bail, he wept, saying: “I swear I did not intend to harm her (the victim).”



The court directed prosecution to file its disclosures.



The court further directed the victim’s family to ensure that kidney and bladder tests were conducted on the victim.



The matter was adjourned to November 30,2023 for Case Management Conference.



Doamekpor was charged with causing harm and pleaded not guilty.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the complainant was a businesswoman residing at Labadi and the accused person, a boyfriend to the younger sister of the complainant.



Prosecution said on October 10, 2023, at about 0900 hours, the complainant came to Adenta DOVVSU and reported that the victim had gone to visit the accused person at Amrahia and that on October 1, 2923, she started receiving distress phone calls from the victim that the accused person had beaten her to the extent that she was in clutches with her right leg in PoP after sustaining a fracture.



The prosecutor told the court that on receipt of the complaint, the Police together with the complainant proceeded to Amrahia where she led the Police to a house in Katamanso where the victim was seen in a room in clutches.



It said the victim was rescued and brought to Adenta DOVVSU and interviewed.



Prosecution said the victim disclosed that she visited her boyfriend (the accused person) on September 25, 2023, and on September 27, 2023, she wanted to leave but the accused person prevented her from leaving.



It said Doamekpor snatched her phone from her and went through her messages.



Prosecution said Doamekpor saw a chat on the phone of the victim together with photos of the victim in bed with another man and that got him angry, and he assaulted her.



The Prosecutor said the victim informed the Police that she fell, and the accused violently “stepped” on her right leg, causing a fracture and he also kicked the victim’s genitals.



It said when the accused person saw that the victim had a fractured leg and was unconscious, he rushed her to the Saint Patrick Hospital for medical attention.



The prosecutor told the court that the accused person told the victim to tell her relatives that she fell into a gutter and had a fractured leg.



When the accused person was cautioned, he admitted the offence.