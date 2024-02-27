Musician, actor, politician, businessman: 4 'persons' Hajia4Reall snitched on - Reports

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

A controversial Nigerian public figure, Olukemi Olunloyo, has given a general profile of the category of people implicated in a romance scam involving Mona Faiz Montrage, alias Hajia4Reall.



Olunloyo, who identifies as a former investigative journalist, cited her sources within the American security establishment as projecting that Mona will bag a three-year sentence out of the possible five-year maximum.



According to her, the reduced sentence is due to crucial information that she gave to investigators, which included naming some of her accomplices back home in Ghana.



"She did a good plea deal as she has snitched. Remember I told you last year she vows Ghana will “shake”



"One is a popular musician. One is a famous actor. One is a big big politician. One is a very big businessman in the hospitality industry. All Ghanaian," she wrote in a Facebook post dated February 22.



She said the names of the quartet have been disclosed to her but she was not in a position to share as it remained confidential.



Hajia4Reall, a social media influencer cum musician, agreed to forfeit over US$2.1 million and restitute same to authorities in the United States as part of a guilty plea she entered in a romance scam case which started actively with her arrest and extradition from the United Kingdom in 2023.



Montrage pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money and per US laws, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.



A sentencing date has yet to be released by the authorities.



Read Kemi Olunloyo's full post below:



My FBI guy in the Hushpuppi and Woodberry case told me today that Mona will likely get 3 years in prison. She’s facing 5yrs. Why? She did a good plea deal as she has snitched. Remember I told you last year she vows Ghana will “shake”



One is a popular musician

One is a famous actor

One is a big big politician

One is a very big businessman in the hospitality industry. All Ghanaian????????



Nothing shocks me anymore when I heard the names. Can’t tell you as it’s confidential and I’m no longer in journalism. I’m doing a documentary on her as well. Stay tuned Kemi Talks on YouTube



She was just the middle woman in the romance scam. Her $2M has already been paid sef. Just waiting for sentencing.



