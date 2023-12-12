Musician Edem granted GH¢50k bail after knocking down woman to death

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Ghanaian musician, Denning Edem Anthony, who performs under the name Edem (formerly Ayigbe Edem) has been charged and granted bail by the Kaneshie District Court after he is said to have knocked down a 40-year-old woman who has since died.



He was charged with two counts of offences namely – “Careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm,” contrary to statutes.



He has been admitted to bail in the sum of GHc50,000 with two sureties by the Kaneshie District Court when he was arraigned.



His plea to the two counts has not been taken by the Magistrate, Nana Abena Owusu-Amenyo, while the case has been adjourned to February 15, 2024.



According to the brief facts of the case, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 about 2:00am, suspect driver, Denning Agbeviadey Anthony was driving a Honda Touring saloon car with registration number GX 301 1-19 from Abeka Junction heading towards Spintex road through the George Walker Bush Highway and occupied the middle lane.



The 36-year-old, according to the facts, on reaching a section of the road few meters from Dimples Roundabout, knocked down an unknown female adult pedestrian aged about 40 years who emerged onto the highway from the right side.



“The victim sustained serious injury and she was rushed to Police Hospital for treatment but she was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer on duty.



“The body is deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.



“Damage was caused to the vehicle. Case is under investigation my Lord,” the brief fact stated.