Musical performance whip-up census night enthusiasm at Tema East

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

Musical performance intertwined with games, chorographic display, and drama show set the stage ablaze for the commencement of the 2021 Population and Housing Census night at Tema East Constituency.



The memorable census night theatre performance: "Census Music and Games Night" was organized by Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency to create a logical reference day for the commencement of the actual enumeration of persons after the marking of structures.



The night was also marked with the blowing of the serene by the Ghana National Fire Service while church bells echoed through the vicinity amidst the firing of firecrackers.



The youth also engaged in games such as oware, dame, ludu, playing cards, and other indoor games amidst jubilation which scores of residents described as indeed memorable.



In an interview with a Tema Regional Correspondent of the Ghana News Agency at Tema, Mr. Odamtten noted that the event was organized to make the night memorable and assist some of the constituents to remember where they were on the census night.



Residents were seen engaging in the various games while others engaged in conversations and others swung their bodies to the music played in the background.



According to Mr. Odamtten, the importance of the census night cannot be overemphasized as it was the pivot, identity and location for everyone who is to be counted so we know where one was at that particular time irrespective of which day or time the counting is actually done.



He noted that census activity was crucial because it would provide accurate data that would guide in measuring the socioeconomic wellbeing of Ghanaians and what government should provide for her citizenry.



Meanwhile, The Ghana Statistical Service in the Tema Metropolis on Sunday night enumerated patients in hospitals, Guests in hotels, homeless households, or outdoor sleepers, transient population or travelers who may spend the night in a car.



The enumeration exercise would continue from Monday, June 28 and end on Sunday, July 11, 2021, while the listing of structures were done between Sunday, June 13 to Sunday, June 20, 2021.



The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC), is on the slogan, "You Count, Get Counted."