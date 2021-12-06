Music producers, management companies can determine fate of musician - Phaize

Music of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Award-winning budding musician Phaize has acknowledged the role of music producers and management companies for the growth and success of musicians.



According to Phaize, his management team deserves all the shout outs because of the immense contribution they have affected to his craft and pushing it to this extent.



The reigning Hip-hop artist of the year at last year’s Ashanti Music Awards confidently believes producers and management teams can determine the fate of an artiste.



“Sure, looking at my record label, we started just last year and look at the amazing job they have done to grab me nominations in 9 categories. If we are to open the door for many artistes to join a record label, they will match in their numbers to join Big Nash", he said in an interview on GN Drive Time Show.



Emmanuel Amoah Donkor popularly known as Phaize happens to be one of Ghana’s new artiste on the Ghanaian music limelight now.



Phaize who prides himself as the face of Ayigya Zongo in the Ashanti Region earned a total of 9 nominations in the upcoming Ashanti Music Awards.



In the past year and a half, Phaize has risen from a hood musician to being known nationwide as he has produced and featured on a lot of hit songs including Shatta Wale’s Ahodwo Las Vegas.



Phaize is a versatile artiste who can rap to any hip-hop beat, any dancehall riddim and can equally do magic on any highlife tempo. He believes he can perform in any genre and do it well.



The Jah Jehova hitmaker is out with a new afrobeat song titled ‘YOU’ which he is currently on a tour promoting.



