Musah Superior proposes roles for NPP Vice Chairman

Politics of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A General Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Musah Superior has proposed that the Vice Chairmen of the Party should be assigned specific roles in addition to what the NPP constitution has prescribed.



He said the Party should assign the 1st Vice Chairperson to be in charge of logistics, the 2nd Vice Chairperson to be in charge of Welfare and the 3rd Vice Chairperson to be in charge of identifiable Groups.



“We can also repeat this idea at the Regional and Constituency levels. This will make the positions more meaningful at the local organization of the Party,” he said.



The former Tamale Mayor who is currently the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission announced this proposal at a press engagement with journalists in Wa over the weekend.



He was in the Upper West Region to monitor the NPP Regional elections.



Musah Superior stated that the party must be run along modern lines.



He said “we must create these units as part of our modernisation agenda”. He said logistics and welfare issues are critical in the management of a political party.”



He also called on the Party members to fully support the newly elected Regional executives to ensure that ,”we rebuild our Party” for the task ahead.



Anti -Corruption Campaigner, Mr P.C Appiah Ofori has urged the New Patriotic Party to bring to book those who paid bribes to influence delegates to vote for them during the Regional Elections.



The NPP held its regional delegates’ conference over the weekend to elect new executives.



It was alleged that some aspirants paid bribes to some delegates to influence votes.



A clear incident is when defeated aspiring Ashanti Region Chairman, Robert Asare Bediako cried over how he paid at least GH¢1,000 to each delegate on the election day to influence them but they still voted against him.



The defeated aspirant explained that but for the monetization before and during the elections, he would have won the election hands down but close contenders were the highest bidders.