Musah Superior picks nomination forms to contest NPP General Secretary slot

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Hopeful, Musah Superior, has picked his nomination forms to contest the party General Secretary slot.



Mr Superior’s Executive Assistant, Christopher Kouyo, led some officials of the Peoples’ Campaign to pick nomination forms today at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.



Mr superior’s galvanizing support to win the party General Secretary slot to steer affairs of the party for the next four years.



He has received massive endorsement across the country since he started the Peoples’ Campaign with a clarion call to replace the current General Secretary.



Mr Superior is proposing the Vice Chairman of the party should be assigned specific roles in addition to what the party’s constitution has prescribed.



The First Vice-Chairperson, he stressed, should be in charge of logistics, the Second Vice-Chairperson should be in charge of welfare, and the Third Vice-Chairperson to be in charge of identifiable groups.



According to him, this additional responsibility will improve the functions of the Vice-Chairmen and contribute meaningfully to the progress of the party.



Mr Superior said this, when done, will promote the progress of the party across the country.



The NPP General Secretary Hopeful added that it is time for the party to follow the modern trends of political party administration.



“It does appear that the Vice Chairmen do not have a role in terms of specific job allocation or assignment in the party. And I am proposing that we should find specific roles for them so that they can be engaged meaningfully as Vice.



“We need to organize our party along modern lines because modernity is key. We have to improve. The areas are absent in terms of our administrative structure,” he maintained.