Musah Superior calls for debate among General Secretary aspirants

Politics of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Iddrisu Musah, an aspiring General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP is calling for a debate among fellow contenders.



Musah Superior, as affectionately called, indicated that being a General Secretary requires a candidate to be scrutinised thoroughly because a General Secretary is known as a de facto "Cheif Executive" of the party.



During a two-day tour in the North East region, Superior told the delegates of the party "a public debate will detail the competencies of the contestants" to what he described as - "universal NPP members and supporters."



Musah Superior then called on the delegates to vote massively for him to lead a process to "revive the Party".



The leader of the People's Campaign led a team of campaign aides to tour Nalerigu, Yunyoo, Nakpanduri, Walewale, Yagaba and Chereponi.