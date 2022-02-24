Murtala Mohammed details how NPP can remove Adwoa Safo from Parliament

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Tamale Central Member of Parliament(MP) Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has indicated that there will be a hurdle for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in its attempts to remove Sarah Adwoa Safo from Parliament.



There are talks about removing Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya from Parliament over her failure to attend to her work in Parliament.



She is said to be making demands of the government; demands which have been described as outrageous.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, Murtala Mohammed indicated that the NPP will not find it easy in their attempt to remove Adwoa Safo from Parliament.



He said the party can decide to sack Adwoa Safo from the political party but removing her is the work of Parliament.



“if the NPP sacks her the seat will not be declared vacant. Someone will have to petition the speaker. The speaker will then refer it to the privileges committee, if the privileges committee takes a decision they will bring it to the plenary, the full house must vote and two-thirds of members must vote in support of a decision to declare that seat vacant.



We won’t do that so Adwoa Safo will still be in Parliament. She may be sacked from the NPP but…I’ve heard the General Secretary that they are considering that. They should just refer it to the Speaker, the Speaker refers it to the Privileges Committee, the committee decides that let’s declare the seat vacant that decision must be taken by the full house and per the standing orders and the constitution, you need two thirds to support that motion that the seat is declared vacant, we will not support it,” he said on Accra-based Joy News.



To him, all these blocks are an indication that the e-levy should not be passed but Government has been adamant about the voice of the lord.



“Even if Adwoa Safo were to be in Ghana they cannot have e-levy passed. God is speaking to them in a language they are failing to listen,” he said.