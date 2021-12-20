Murdered Police officer laid to rest

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: GNA

Late General Constable Adam Sulley, who was murdered at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region, was on Saturday laid to rest at the Awudome Cemetery in Accra.



General Constable Sulley lost his life together with his patrol colleague officer General Constable Emmanuel Akowuah on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, while on patrols.



A news brief from the Police said the solemn ceremony which was conducted in line with Islamic rites took place at the Transitions Funeral Home, Haatso and was attended by Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), Senior Police Officers and bereaved family members.



It said the Police Chief Imam, Superintendent Alhaji Hussein Abdur Rahim Hussein, led the Islamic prayers for the late Constable Adams Sulley.



The brief said the IGP on behalf of the Ghana Police Service commiserated with the bereaved family and pledged that the Police Administration would bring the killers to justice.



It said other Senior Police Officers took turns to offer words of condolences to the bereaved family and gave the assurance of their preparedness to offer the necessary assistance to them.



The brief said Late General Constable Adams Sulley was later buried with full Police honours at the Awudome Cemetary, Accra, after a procession from the Transitions Funeral Home, Haatso, through some principal streets in Accra.



It said accompanying the IGP for the burial rites were Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Paul Manly Awini, Director-General (DG) National Patrol and Visibility Department; COP Mr Patrick Akolgo, DG National Protection Department; COP Mr Edward Tabiri, DG ICT; COP Mr Frederick Adu-Anim, DG Human Resource Department; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Francis Aboagye-Nyarko, DG MTTD.



Others are: DCOP Dr Ernest Owusu-Nsiah, DG Research, Planning and Transformation; DCOP Mr Isaac Emmanuel Quist, Administrator Police Hospital Accra; Accra Regional Police Commander DCOP Mr Seidu Lansah Iddi and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Kwesi Ofori, DG Public Affairs Directorate, among others



“May Allah grant our brother Jannah,” the brief said.



General Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and General Constable Adam Suley met their untimely death on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, when they run into three suspected robbers while on a motorbike patrol in the Zuarungu.



According to the Police, preliminary investigation established that the three suspected robbers attacked a provision shop at gunpoint and succeeded in robbing the victim of GHS 2,000.00.



The two Police officers while on their routine patrols unexpectedly appeared at the robbery scene and were fired at by the three suspected robbers who were attempting to bolt.



The bullets pierced through the fuel tank of the police motorbike which exploded into flames and partially burnt General Constable Adam Suley.



Five empty shells of AK 47 ammunitions and one empty shell of BB cartridge ammunition were retrieved from the scene together with the burnt Police motorbike to aid the investigations.



The Police Administration has offered GHS 50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the three suspects who committed this heinous crime.



Meanwhile, a special anti-robbery task force was being deployed to assist the Upper East Regional Police Command in combating robbery and other violent crimes in the region to safeguard lives and properties.



