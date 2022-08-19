Murdered Andrew Donkor finally laid to rest

Regional News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

35-year-old Andrew Donkor, who was shot and killed on Friday, April 1, 2022, by a military officer on the premises of Nkroful Magistrate Court during the prosecution of some illegal small-scale miners arrested from Adamus Resources Limited concession has been laid to rest.



He was from Teleku-Bokazo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



The late Andrew Donkor left behind two children and a wife.



He was buried at Teleku-Bokazo public cemetery on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at about 1 pm.



The late Andrew Donkor's burial service brought a lot of mourners in and around the Teleku-Bokazo to pay their last respect to him.



His burial service also brought a lot of politicians to Teleku-Bokazo including the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, and the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Kwasi Bonzoh.



The mourners who donned black and red attires couldn't hold their tears as the coffin of the late Andrew Donkor was taken to the cemetery.



Addressing the gathering, the Member of Parliament of Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah sympathised with the bereaved family of the late Andrew Donkor.



He took the opportunity to assure the family and the entire Teleku-Bokazo community that he would partner with them to seek justice for the late Andrew Donkor.



He disclosed to them that he had filed a civil rights suit against the Adamus Mining Company and the Ministry of Defence.



"This is not about politics but is about life, as your MP, my responsibility is to fight for your welfare so I have sued the Adamus Mining Company and Chief of Defense Staff to get justice for the late Andrew Donkor. I'm playing with the court to let the company pay compensation for the family and also expose the said military officer who killed Andrew Donkor to face the law," he assured.



He emphasized that "We cannot be strangers on our own land, Ellembelle is the only place we have so we will not sit down and allow any company to kill all of us. I know the justice we are seeking can delay but I will fight to the bottom of the case so kindly rally behind us."



On his part, the Ellembelle District Chief Executive, Kwasi Bonzoh cautioned the youth not to involve themselves in illegal mining activities (galamsey).



He, therefore, disclosed that he was going to launch a community mining programme in the area to create employment for the unemployed youth.



He also disclosed that the Adamus Mining Company was going to compensate the family of the late Andrew Donkor and therefore warned Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Ellembelle MP to stop using the death of Andrew Donkor to do politics.



"Seeking justice for Andrew Donkor is not about going to court, going to court on this issue is needless and let me tell Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah that he should stop using this issue to do politics because while I'm fighting for a community mining for the youth, some people have been rented to send petitions to President Akufo-Addo to sack me for involving myself in galamsey activities, we were here, when Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and his NDC government brought soldiers to sack Galamseyers at Nkroful and as for that one nobody spoke about it so why is it that today, Armah Kofi-Buah is doing politics with it, he should respect himself and stop the needles politics," angry Ellembelle DCE stated.



Unfortunately, the above remark made some of the residents at the funeral grounds hoot at the Ellembelle District Chief Executive by shouting "away away away, we will not listen to you, what you are saying is not true, you always promise us with a community mining so we are tired of your promises".



The family took the opportunity to commend the Member of Parliament for the area, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for going to court to seek justice for their beloved son, Andrew Donkor.



They promised to support the MP to win the battle.



They also took the opportunity to appeal to the government to bring the killer of their beloved son to book.