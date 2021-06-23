Murder suspect arrested after being in hiding for 5 months

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

After five months of being in hiding, the Weija Police have arrested a suspected murderer.



A release by the Police said the suspect, Joshua Quashie, a 26-year-old allegedly killed a 29-year-old man at Obakrowa in the Greater Accra Region.



According to the Police, the suspect allegedly shot Nii Armah Tagoe in his left chest after he went to retrieve his motorbike seized by some youth at a land site in Obakrowa.



“The brief facts are that the deceased Nii Armah was a driver residing at Ayikai Doblo. Suspect Joshua Quashie is a mechanic residing at Obakrowa. On February 5, 2021, the deceased motorbike was seized by some youth including the suspect at a land site in Obakrowa. On February 7, 2021, one of them, called Kudus, asked the deceased to come for his motorbike at a location in Obakrowa. The deceased was accompanied by his friends. When they arrived, an argument ensued between the deceased and the youth,” said the police.



The Police further stated that the suspect who was observing the incident grabbed a gun and allegedly shot the deceased after pursuing him.



“The suspect who was sitting close to the scene and not part of the argument went for a single barrel shotgun and pursued the deceased and shot him in his left chest, killing him instantly,” the Police added.



He went into hiding but was arrested in his hideout on June 13, 2021.