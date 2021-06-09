Murder suspect arrested In Kumasi

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Police in the Ashanti region has arrested a murder suspect, Emmanuel Asare Bediako, aged 30, at Amanfrom CPC in Kumasi.



He is suspected to have murdered Kofi Peprah alias, OC driver, of a taxi cab with registration number AS 4680-20 with the aid of others at the early hours of today, Tuesday 8th June 2021.



A mobile phone and other items believed to belong to the deceased were retrieved from the suspect who has given the names of his accomplices to the Police.



The Police, in a statement, assured informants of the strictest confidentiality and therefore continue to urge the public to support our work of ensuring the safety of communities with credible information. Efforts are underway to arrest his accomplices.