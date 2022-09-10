Murder of new bride at Abeka: MP calls for restraint, tasks police to act swiftly

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Yusif Jajah, has called for restraint among the Muslim community at Abeka amid tensions over the murder of a woman, barely two weeks into her marriage.



In an interview on Joy News, September 9, 2022; the lawmaker said it was important that affected parties remain calm and allow the necessary authorities to work at getting to the bottom of the matter.



“There is no need to fight, we are all speculating as to who did this barbaric act. We cannot justify it. We are not the security personnel to do that. Until that is done, you can only gesture, speculate or allege.



“So, I am calling on both families to remain restrained …some of us are in this matter and we will ensure that justice is served… after all the person is late,” he stressed.



He said, how the police treat the matter will determine whether or not such acts will continue in other Zongos – i.e. Muslim dominated societies.



“We are calling on them (the police) to ensure that the culprit is apprehended and punished according to the law, just to serve as a deterrent. If this is not done to the latter, we will not be surprised to experience such situations again, not just in this community but in the Zongo community where Muslims are dominant.”



Death of new bride births tension



Reports emerged earlier this week of a 32-year-old woman who was found dead in her marital home barely one week after she got married.



The woman, identified as Muniratu Moro, who entered the marriage as a second wife, was found lifeless in a pool of blood at Abeka on September 6, with a cut on her throat and her thigh.



In an interview with Joy News, the family of the deceased said they suspect she was murdered. Her brother who was convinced it was manslaughter said the family will resist attempts to bury her immediately as Muslim custom demands.



“I had a call around 9 PM that my sister has been stabbed, so I thought I was going to see the body with a small cut but when I got there, it was a different thing together.



"She was killed in her room and then dragged into her rival’s room, the way she died was not natural and we need to know how she was murdered,” the brother of the deceased, Mohammed Samba said.



Reports indicate that the family has denied the husband’s family access to Muniratu’s body for burial as they want the police to conduct an autopsy test before she is buried.



Meanwhile, police have arrested the first wife and husband of Muniratu and they are currently in police custody assisting with the police investigations.



