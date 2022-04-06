Muntaka fights Bagbin for dragging 3 MPs to Privileges Committee

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Sarah Adwoa Safo, two others referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament



Muntaka unhappy with Alban Bagbin's decision to refer NPP MPs to Privileges Committee



Future proceedings could also come to bite the Minority in the back - Muntaka



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, got parliament a little split when he referred some three absentee Members of Parliament – all from the Majority side, before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.



The three, Sarah Adowa Safo of the Dome Kwabenya constituency; Kennedy Agyapong of the Assin North constituency; and Henry Quartey of Ayawaso Central, are to explain to the committee why they have been absent in the House beyond the 15-days mark.



But this was not something the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, agreed with.



According to him, allowing the Speaker of Parliament to go ahead and refer MPs to the Privileges Committee in such a manner will only set a stage for dangerous precedence; one that could come back to haunt all of them in the future.



He, therefore, wants his other colleagues on both sides to help him oppose the Speaker’s move.



Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka also stated, while speaking in a JoyNews interview, that this move will pave way for future Speakers to abuse their authority by referring MPs to the Privileges Committee at their choosing.



“This is the challenge, today it may be Bagbin, could you imagine that the Speaker we have is a Speaker on the Majority side with these numbers, and we allow what Speaker Bagbin is attempting to do to stay, believe me, and whichever group are in the Minority will really really have a run for their money.



“Because he’ll just get up and get civil society to write petition then he’ll refer you to privileges, this one writes to Speaker then he refers you to Privileges… that is why I want to believe that the framers of our standing orders are mindful of this that’s why they said it should be a member.



“So, if we all just think that – that’s why I said it on the floor, because today it is Kennedy Agyapong, today it's Henry Quartey, Adwoa Safo let’s do it to them, tomorrow when we get a dictatorial Speaker he will deal with members. I mean even if you challenge him and there’s some little breach, he will just send you to Privileges,” he said.



The Asawase MP also stated that if this terrain is maintained, future proceedings could also come to bite the Minority in the back.



“I’m talking about fairness and equity. The danger is that because of the way our number is if you allow an unjust, or an unfair, in my view, the process to be meted out some people and you sit and laugh it could be a preparation ground.



“What you forget is that what if it is just to do three and later do ten on our side and then you’ll be caught with double standard. ‘O because it was our side you kept quiet and you were celebrating it. Today it’s being done to you and you’re screaming to the roof top’. That is part of the reason why,” he said.