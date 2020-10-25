General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Muntaka Mubarak engages police over arrest of 10 Asawase NDC members

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak with some NDC supporters at the police HQ

Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency, Muntaka Mubarak has begun engagements with the police in the Ashanti Region with the hope of securing bail for some 10 NDC members arrested in his area.



According to a report by CitiNews, Muntaka Mubarak is currently at the Police Headquarters with several supporters of the NDC to demand answers to the unexpected arrest of their colleagues.



The 10 supporters of the NDC were reportedly arrested around 9:15 pm on Saturday while seated close the office of the Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak.



Speaking to the media after engagements with the Police Commander, Muntaka Mubarak said “I have seen the boys. They are in high spirits. They will make their statements and then we will see the way forward. The commander has assured us that it (the arrest) is not to intimidate us.”



He also indicated that the Police has given assurances of an imminent release of the 10 arrested persons.



“They have given us assurances that even though today is Sunday, they are taking their statements and those they believe are not part of those they are looking for, they will give them bail and we will go,” Mr Mubarak added.





