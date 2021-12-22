Multi-sectoral forum on Pwalugu multipurpose dam project held in UE

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: Samuel Akapule, Contributor

A multi-sectoral forum on the implementation of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam Project has been held in Bolgatanga of the Upper East Region with a call on the Government to put the necessary mechanisms in place to ensure that it is equitable, fair, and balanced distribution of the natural resources.



This, the stakeholders noted, would help curb any potential conflict among the communities in the project implementation areas.



It would be recalled that President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in November 2019, cut the sod for the construction of the US$993 million Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam project in the Talensi District in the Upper East Region to address three main issues, namely irrigation, hydropower generation, and flood control.



The forum, jointly organized by The TAMA Foundation Universal and Oxfarm Ghana on Tuesday December 21 under the theme” Deepening the Consultation Process for win-win Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam Project”, attracted Chiefs and Queen mothers, Youth groups, Civil Society Organizations, academia, researchers, legal professionals, the media and technocrats from the District Assemblies of the project catchment area.



While proposing to Government to properly acquire the land meant for the project since it is seen as a national asset to avoid any confrontation shortly, the stakeholders also underscored the need for the Government to ensure that the affected communities are resettled properly.



They also indicated that given the large scope of the project, the huge financial commitment and the different interest groups involved in the project catchment area, it is helpful to deepen the consultation of the project to ensure that there smooth implementation without conflict potential conflict.



The Stakeholders stated that although they were aware of the the million dollars cost of the project, they are yet to know what accounts for the cost, what project is being covered, how the construction of the project is sequenced, and the timeline.



While suggesting to the government to be transparent in the implementation of the project to avoid any doubt, the stakeholders also called on Government to be mindful in the payment of compensation taken into consideration the male-dominated society of the project areas.



Naba Clifford Asobayire V, Paramount Chief of Kologo Traditional Area, who represented the Upper East Regional House of Chief, expressed worry about the slow pace of the project.



He impressed upon the government to speed up the project implementation to help curb the perennial flood situation in the area.



Nab Joseph Mahama Salifu who also represented the Nayire in the Mamprugu traditional area in the North –East Region commended the organizers for the program and urged the government to critically take into consideration the suggestions made by the stakeholders at the forum to ensure the effective implementation.



Speaking at the forum the acting Board Chairman of TAMA Foundation Universal, Dr. Charles Abugre, explained that the purpose of the forum was to create the platform for the stakeholder to be better informed of what the project entails, and how is to be implemented and to collectively interrogate the possible impact of the project on livelihoods.



He added that it was also to offer the opportunity for the implementers to explain to the beneficiary stakeholders the implementation processes.



Mr. Mohammed Muhammad who is in charge of Equality Programme and Equality Lead of Oxfam in Ghana stated his outfit viewed equality, fairness, justice, and food security as fundamental issues to human beings hence the partnership with TAMA Foundation Universal in organizing the forum.