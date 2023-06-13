Mr. President, enough is enough! – Nana Frimpomaa calls for an end to galamsey

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

The presidential candidate aspirant for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma has called on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fast-track the implementation of policies and measures put in place to crack down on the galamsey menace.



The Chairperson of the CPP, also indicated that Ghanaians are sick and tired of the lasting implications the galamsey menace is having on citizens and so, there is no need for discussions.



She made these comments when she was touring the Ankobra River and its environs.



“Enough is enough! Mr. President, enough is enough! Mr. President, we are sick and tired of this thing. I as a Ghanaian feel inadequate. I feel like I should be ashamed of myself. For how long can we continue to talk about the same thing? Let’s do what is needful, let’s do what must be done and it’s simple,” she appealed.



The politician also urged President Akufo-Addo to empower the chiefs of communities affected by galamsey activities with resources and workmanship as all avenues he has used to curb the menace have proved futile.



She also believes that the chiefs could be held responsible and accountable if the issue persists.



“Let’s hand everything back to the chiefs. Put all your resources, put everything you have; whether it is the military, the police, the task force everything; give it back to the chiefs and when they have been empowered, hold them responsible and hold them accountable,” Nana Frimpomaa suggested.







