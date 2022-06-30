Mpuasu CHPS compound left to rot as contractor abandons site

Regional News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Correspondence from Bono Region



A Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) facility at Mpuasu in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region has been left to rot in the bush following neglect by authorities.



The CHPS compound started in 2019 under the government’s “One Constituency, One Million Dollars,” initiative to improve the health condition of the people in the area has since stalled with the contractor, Universal Construction not on site.



The situation is having a negative toll on the health of the people as residents have to walk to Adamsu which is about two kilometres away and other nearby communities daily to access health care.



A resident, Ebenezer Ameyaw laments over the absence of a health facility in the community which he describes as discriminatory since the people of Mpuasu are also Ghanaians and deserve a fair share of the national cake.



“The whole community has no clinic and things cannot continue like that because we are also Ghanaians and we deserve to have our share of the national cake by having a clinic”.



The Assembly Member for the area, Ahmed Gausu Fofona, tells GhanaWeb that the community with a population of over two thousand people has no health facility to address the health needs of the people.



According to him, several attempts by the community to have the facility which is about 90% complete completed by the contractor have fallen on deaf ears.



“The project was started in 2019 by the former MP but the project has since stalled for some time now. We have made several attempts but the truth is that the Assembly says it cannot complete the project since it was awarded under the One Million Dollar Per Constituency Project”.