Mpraeso, Tema Central MPs dissociate from Atta Mills' death probe motion

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Two of the four lawmakers who sponsored a private member’s motion in Parliament demanding a bi-partisan probe into the death of the late President Mills have dissociated themselves from the motion.



Mpraeso MP Davies Opoku and Yves Nii Noi, MP for Tema Central say they have not instructed anyone to present a motion of a sort in their name.



They however acknowledged that they are aware of a broader discussion on the motion.



The other MPs behind the motion are Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and Tolon MP Habib Iddrissu.



It is unclear who included their names in the motion which demanded a committee “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”



President John Atta Mills, who was suffering from throat cancer, died in hospital in the capital, Accra on July 24,2012.



A statement from his office said the 68-year-old died a few hours after being taken ill.



His family later said he died of natural causes after a controversy arose over his cause of death.