Mpohor MP boasts of new police officers he helped recruit

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Mpohor in the Western Region, John Kobina Abbam Saani, has posted images of some new police officers he helped to get into the service.



According to the lawmaker, he facilitated the recruitment of the five new officers who passed out over the weekend.



“As always, I was filled with much joy and satisfaction, when the gentlemen and their families paid a courtesy call on me yesterday, 20-06-21, to show gratitude for having facilitated and supported their recruitment into the distinguished service. I was particularly super glad to know that Master Emmanuel Nyarko of Obrayebona received the best shooter award at the graduation ceremony,” he wrote on Facebook.



He said the move is part of efforts to create jobs in his constituency.



Some Ghanaians have in recent times raised concerns over the seemingly partisan nature of the Police force and other security agencies.



Below are details of the write up on the Facebook wall of the MP:



MORE JOBS FOR THE YOUTH: The JOHN SANIE Agenda.



Last Friday, 18-06-21, five gallant young men from the Mpohor District, namely: Messieurs Simon Inkoom (BOPP), Emmanuel Nyarko (Obrayebona), Godbless Agbasah (Mampong), Stephen Abekah (Tumantu) and Nabot Nyarko (Senteaw), successfully graduated from the Upper East Regional Police Training School in Pwalugu to become full-fledged Police Officers.



As always, I was filled with much joy and satisfaction, when the gentlemen and their families paid a courtesy call on me yesterday, 20-06-21, to show gratitude for having facilitated and supported their recruitment into the distinguished service. I was particularly super glad to know that Master Emmanuel Nyarko of Obrayebona received the best shooter award at the graduation ceremony.



Gradually, we are fiercely tackling, and shall eventually eradicate the canker of youth unemployment from our society.