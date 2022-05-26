You are here: HomeNews2022 05 26Article 1546256

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mozambican president addresses parliament

Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique

The Mozambican President, Mr Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, on Wednesday, May 25, addressed Ghana’s Parliament as part of his four-day official state visit to Ghana.

He said the economic integration of Africa remained central to Mozambique's priorities and cooperation at the bilateral level.

President Nyusi is on a four-day official visit to Ghana at the invitation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



