Mozambican president addresses parliament

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: GNA

The Mozambican President, Mr Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, on Wednesday, May 25, addressed Ghana’s Parliament as part of his four-day official state visit to Ghana.



He said the economic integration of Africa remained central to Mozambique's priorities and cooperation at the bilateral level.



President Nyusi is on a four-day official visit to Ghana at the invitation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.







