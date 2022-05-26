Mozambican president addresses parliament

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022
Source: GNA
The Mozambican President, Mr Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, on Wednesday, May 25, addressed Ghana’s Parliament as part of his four-day official state visit to Ghana.
He said the economic integration of Africa remained central to Mozambique's priorities and cooperation at the bilateral level.
President Nyusi is on a four-day official visit to Ghana at the invitation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
