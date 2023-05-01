Move to safer, higher ground – GWCL warns Weija residents as it readies to spill excess dam water

Regional News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Residents of Weija and its surroundings in Accra have been advised by the Ghana Water Company Limited to move to safer dwellings as it prepares to spill excess water from the dam in the locality.



This has been an annual ritual by GWCL.



The water level in the dam, according to GWCL, was just a feet below the 47-feet safe operating level as of Friday, 28 April 2023, thus, the necessity to spill excess water to avoid putting the installation in danger.



In a statement, the Chief Manager, Public Relations and Communication of GWCL, Mr Stanley Martey, said: “With the outset of the rains, the management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform the public, especially citizens living downstream of the Weija Dam, that it will begin spillage of excess water from the dam any time soon."





"The management of GWCL is, by this release, sounding a word of caution to inhabitants downstream to evacuate the area to forestall any eventuality.”



“The level of the dam as of Friday 28th April 2023 is 46ft, 1ft below the maximum safe operating level of 47ft. The dam levels are monitored on an hourly basis and the GWCL will not hesitate to open the spill gates, should the level go above 46.5ft, so as not to compromise the integrity of the dam and to avert any disaster," the statement warned.



The company noted: “The Municipal Assembly has also been informed to desilt the estuary to enable easy flow of the water into the sea and to clear heaps of refuse along the course of the river."



It added: "The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), national security, chiefs of Weija, Ogblogo, Tetegu, Weija, Gbawe, opinion leaders and all stakeholders including institutions and organisations who have properties downstream have been informed of the development and current situation at the dam."



Some of the communities likely to be affected include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Adakope and surrounding communities.



