Move swiftly to fix destroyed Upper West roads - Northern Development Forum

Regional News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Northern Development Forum (NDF) is calling on the Minister of Roads and Highways to move swiftly to address the monumental destruction to the road infrastructure in the Upper West Region.



It said three continuous days of rainfall had resulted in destructive floods which swept away large sections of highways and roads in the region.



“The main highway in the region running north-south from Bole-Wa-Lawra-Nandom-Hamile-Burkina Faso has been destroyed in several places bringing transportation across the region to a standstill”.



A statement signed by Major (Rtd) Albert Don-Chebe, Chairman of the NDF and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the quantum of damage done to the already insufficient road infrastructure in the region is heart-breaking.



It said the NDF expected the Ministry of Roads and Highways to move resources to the region as soon as possible to forestall the significant damage to the region's socio-economic and commercial ecosystems.



According to the statement, the destruction to roads, bridges, and culverts were severe in the Wa West and Wa East Districts, two of the most infrastructure-deficient districts in Ghana.



It said the NDF expected the Northern Ghana Parliamentary Caucus, the Upper West Regional Administration, Civil Society Organisations, and other interest groups to focus attention on the unmitigated disaster that had engulfed the region to ensure speedy and timely actions to restore and reinforce the damaged road infrastructure across the region.



Since Saturday, August 14, 2021, social, economic, and commercial activities in the region have come to a standstill as roads across the region are clogged with articulated vehicles transporting goods to Burkina Faso and Mali are stranded in the region.