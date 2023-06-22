Move if you live in flood-prone areas – Ghana Meteo warns

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has warned Ghanaians living in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground as more rain is expected.



According to the Deputy Director of Forecasting at the GMA, Dr. Joseph Porturphy, residents in these areas must move because the rains are expected until the second week of July, since it is the rainy season.



“So, we will plead again: if it is a flood-prone area, then you just move out. If the rains subside, then you come back,” Dr. Porturphy is quoted as having said by myjoyonline.com.



He warned against traveling through flood-prone areas, urging drivers to use alternative routes.



He also advised drivers to park their vehicles when in flooded areas until the water recedes.



The warning by the meteorologists comes after recent reports of floods in the southern parts of the country after downpours.



On Thursday, June 22, 2023, one of the suburbs of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality, Peace Town, was reported to have been completely cut off after a heavy downpour.



