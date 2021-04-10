Mourners wait in vain as body for burial missing from Suhum Govt Hospital

Regional News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: 3 News

A family is in shock after being unable to take the body of their grandfather from the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.



The family members were at the mortuary on Friday dawn to supervise the process of receiving the corpse for burial.



Nene Padi Kofi had reportedly died at the Suhum Government Hospital after days of hospitalisation.



But after waiting for a while as a search to identify the body went on, the family was told the body could not be found at the morgue.

Family members were angry at the situation and grew frustrated as several mourners had arrived to pay their last respect to the deceased and be part of the final funeral rites.



A formal complaint has since been lodged at the Suhum Police Station.



Authorities at the Hospital are yet to officially comment on the matter.



