Mount billboards to publicize party achievements not for campaigning – NPP

Ashanti Regional communication director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwasi Kyei Danso, has advised party members hoping to lead the party in one capacity or the other to focus on promoting the party’s achievement as their Delegates Conference approaches.



With the NPP Delegates Congress scheduled from December 18 to December 20, 2021 in Kumasi, Ashanti region, billboards of aspiring flagbearers and other party executive hopefuls have sprung up at unauthorized locations when the party has advised against this.



In an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Kwasi Kyei Danso said, “The billboards being mounted all over Kumasi ahead of our delegates conference should be about our initiatives. They should highlight the planting for food and jobs, free SHS initiatives and the unprecedented achievements of President Akufo-Addo.



These are the things we need to do in support of the party. It was said that roads in the region had not been fixed but now a lot of them have been fixed and others are nearing completion. These are the things we need to portray.



Look at the stage the airport project is at now, the Kumasi central market and the Komfo Anokye Hospital projects are all progressing nicely. There has been a lot of institutional development and these are the things we need to look at. Personal aspirations do not benefit us in any way as a party and we now more than ever need to focus on the party’s well-being.”



According to him, all these aspirants will not have anything to compete for if the party losses out on the 2024 elections, hence the need for them to campaign and massively publicize the party’s achievements over the last 5 years.



Believing in grassroots communication and appeal, he asked such persons with ambitions not to campaign at the upcoming delegates’ conference. “We need to break the 8 and any other thing which will bring us down as a party must be nipped in the bud.”



The leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has banned all activities associated with internal party contests, parliamentary and presidential primaries, as well as the display of paraphernalia and advocacy for aspirants at the party’s upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference to be held in Kumasi.



The party’s Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa in a statement indicated that the National Steering Committee of the Party took the decision at a meeting held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, acting under Article 10 (10) (1) of the Constitution of the Party and in furtherance of the Code of Conduct issued under Article 18.



“Prior to and during the Conference on 18th to 20th December 2021, no billboards and or signboards, banners, or any kind of outdoor signage with the images and or names of individual members, with or without the consent of the individual, shall be acceptable. This applies to the area within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis. All such displays, if put up already, should be removed.”



“Furthermore, no t-shirts, flyers, brochures, and or souvenirs, branded and or embossed with the portraits and names of individuals, shall be allowed within the precincts of the Conference, including but not limited to places of accommodation for delegates.”