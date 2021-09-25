Motorway accident kills two persons on Friday

Regional News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Two persons lost their lives on the Tema Motorway after their truck loaded with crates of club beer fell into a gutter in the middle of the Motorway.



Eyewitnesses who helped save a third occupant said the truck skidded off the Accra-bound side of the Motorway and fell straight into the gutter.



The police and fire service visited the scene but almost 2 hours after the accident they could not retrieve the 2 bodies trapped in the truck.



The accident according to eyewitnesses occurred at string 10:15pm Friday, September 24, 2021.