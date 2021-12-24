Motorcyclists in Ketu South assure of sanity on roads during Yuletide

Regional News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: GNA

Motorcyclists in the Ketu South Municipality have assured of their readiness to work with security agencies to ensure sanity on the roads this festive season.



The motorcyclists who admitted that the majority of accidents on the roads were caused by motorbikes, said they would do their best to reduce the loss of precious lives this Christmas period.



They gave the assurance on the sidelines of a sensitisation programme organised by the Aflao District Police Command together with the Ketu Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) for motorcyclists in the Municipality.



The sensitisation programme meant for players in the transport industry to arrest the carnage on the roads in the area was also held for various executives and members of driver’s unions in the Municipality the previous day.



Per the Ketu Police Division records, the third quarter of 2021 saw 32 fatal accidents within the jurisdiction which claimed 21 lives with 37 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.



Public Relations Officer, Ketu South Motor riders, Mr Kwashie Akorsu said they were not only willing to comply with Road Traffic Regulations but also ready to cooperate with security agencies for sanity on the roads.



“We’ve always been looking forward to this programme. Most of the accidents on our roads especially during festive seasons are caused by motorcyclists and so, we responded to the call from the Police Commander to be here so we can reduce accidents on our roads.



We intend to meet other security agencies like the Ghana Immigration Service and Customs for similar sensitisation programmes to avert any disagreement between us and the security agencies. The meeting will offer them the opportunity to tell us our shortcomings while we also point theirs to them so we can work together.”



“Though a few of our colleagues couldn’t come, we’ll reach out to them with the education we got. My advice is that we should stay away from alcohol and be cautious on the road to avoid accidents this festive period,” a motorcyclist, Mr Kudzo S.K. Gave said.



Superintendent (Supt) of Police Obrako Sarpong Bempah, Aflao District Commander who educated the motorcyclists on common offences such as over speeding, wrongful overtaking and disregard for road signs said the Command and the Division needed them to comport themselves this Yuletide to ensure a reduction in accident cases.



He underscored the need for both riders and drivers to rest when tired to regain their strength and not focus on the sales they would make because driving/riding in that state could cause accidents stressing, they needed to “stay alive for mother Ghana.”



Supt. Bempah charged Police officers “not to be so lenient on the road” this festive period but ensure that non-road worthy vehicles, vehicles with worn-out tyres, defective lighting systems, defective brake systems and other defective mechanical systems that officers could readily see were not allowed to go to reduce accidents to the barest minimum.