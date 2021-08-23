Motorbike riders will be arrested after 6:30pm – Police Commander assures

Regional News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The newly appointed Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peter Ndekugri, has warned that all young men sitting on the same motorbike after 6:30 pm will be arrested.



DCOP Peter Ndekugri said the move is to clamp down on the rise in robbery cases in the country, especially in the Upper West region.



Addressing a press conference in the Upper West Region after his appointment, DCOP Ndekugri said he is resolved to ensure that peace returns to the region at all costs.



He added that he would not relent in his pursuit of peace in the region, adding he is ready to make enemies if that will guarantee him the needed results.



“No two young men should be on a motorbike after 6:30 pm; I repeat, no two young men should be on a motorbike after 6:30 pm. Whether you like it or not. Security is very expensive; in Bawku for instance, for two years, men were not riding on motorbikes, and yet we were able to maintain the peace.



“So please, we should not take peace as a joke; it is one of the most essential commodities as far as this world is concerned…and I am ready to do that.”