Motorbike crashes killed 53 people in Bono Region in 2021

Regional News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: GNA

Motorbike crashes killed 53 people in the Bono Region in 2021, Superintendent Stephen Tenkorang, the Bono Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) said on Thursday.



He said 105 motorbikes were involved in the accidents, saying the command impounded more than 500 motorbikes for various traffic offenses.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Supt Tenkorang reminded riders it was an offense to ride motorbikes with a driving license, saying the required license for motor riding remained Riders License ‘A’.



He therefore advised motor riders to obtain the required riding license in order not to be found culpable.



Supt Tenkorang said the command would intensify operations to control the increasing and disturbing trends of motorbike accidents in the region this year, and cautioned riders to obtain roadworthy certificates and renew their expired license and insurance certificates as well.



“Drivers who want to ride motorbikes must go for the Riders License ‘A’ because we would not allow them to use their driving license to rider motorbikes”, he said, ad advised drivers to also do regular maintenance of their vehicles to make them worthy on the road and control crashes and avoidable deaths.