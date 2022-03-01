Motor rider crashed to death by ECG vehicle on Eastern Corridor Road

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: GNA

A motor rider, Kwame Dzobone, 35, has been crushed to death by a speeding Nkwanta South Municipal Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Nissan pick-up vehicle.



The incident occurred on the Nkwanta-Brewaniase stretch of the Eastern corridor road in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region.



The accident, according to an eyewitness, only known as Mr. Wise, told the Ghana News Agency the speeding ECG vehicle with registration number GN1599-15, crashed into the rider in a head-on collision that killed him on the spot at about 1755 hours on Sunday.



He said the ECG vehicle was moving from the Nkwanta direction heading towards Breweniase when the accident occurred.



"This is the third time ECG vehicle is killing somebody here, so the Police must do something about it and deal with this driver accordingly to the law."



The Nkwanta South Municipal Police Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Lawrence Wiafe, who confirmed the accident to the GNA, said the driver in charge of the ECG vehicle was yet to report to the Police.



He said it was in his own interest to report an accident.