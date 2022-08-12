Mother subjects 3-year-old girl to hot water punishment over missing sandals

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A 29-year-old woman at Oforikurom, a town near Samreboi in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality has dipped her 3-year-old daughter in hot water, burning lower parts of her body.



Residents in the area indicated that, the whole issue was as a result of the girl misplacing an eight Cedi (GHC8) sandals the woman bought for her.



Also, the woman was told that, her daughter was being sexually abused(fingered) by some guys in the vicinity and so out of anger, the woman boiled hot water and put the toddler inside.



The issue was sent to the Samreboi Police Station and according to reports, the 29 year old woman was granted bail after she was arrested.



Initially, the young girl was taken to the Samartex Hospital and they referred her to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, but with the bills anticipated, the girl hasn’t been taken to the hospital.



Meanwhile, the 3-year-old girl is unable to walk as the effect of the hot water was severe on her.