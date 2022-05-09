Mother’s Day: First Lady salutes women ‘for making the world a better place’

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is applauding women across the globe for their contribution in the life sphere of humanity.



In a mother’s day celebration message, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said the day should be used to reflect on the plight of women because their job is “the hardest, yet the most fulling.”



This, she observed that all women deserves ‘salute’ since their role of bringing out God’s creation alive and acting as caretakers is worth celebrating.



“The job of a mother is the hardest, yet the most fulfilling. You bring God’s creation alive and act as special caretakers for the rest of your lives”



“On this special day, I salute all mothers and mother figures for making the world a better place” she tweeted.



Thereby, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo added “you are all real heroines.”



