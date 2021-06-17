Mother of the slain Bullion Van policeman breaks down in tears

General News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: ghbase.com

The mother of the Ghanaian police officer who was killed while protecting money in a bullion van, Constable General Emmanuel Osei, has painfully grieved his death.



The mother wept bitterly as she mourned the heinous killing of her son when reporters went to the family house.



"I have suffered and now that my son has gotten a job to take care of me, he has been killed. Look at my end,” she told reporters amid tears.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, was at the family house of Constable General Osei along with some personnel of the police command to commiserate with the bereaved family over their loss.



The police chief, however, assured the family that the police will ensure that the perpetrators of the grisly crime are brought to book.



