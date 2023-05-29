Mother of missing police bodyguard appeals to Ghana Police Service for son’s whereabout

General News of Monday, 29 May 2023

The mother of a missing police bodyguard has called on the Ghana Police Service administration to bring back her son whether dead or alive the family can carry out the appropriate customary rite.



This was sighted in the Chronicles Newspaper dated May 29, 2023.



The mother of the police officer, identified in the report as Elizabeth Teiko Odonkor, 69, spoke to the media from her base in Opesika, in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, and claimed that the uncertainty surrounding her son's condition whether he was alive or dead had caused sleepless nights for her entire family and friends as well.



The Manye (Queen mother), as she is affectionately known, continued by stating to the newspaper that she had been experiencing nightmares and was unsure of what to do for the previous thirteen years and eight months.



"Without the police telling me anything, I feel incomplete, especially now that his father also died six years ago," she stated amid sobbing.



On the morning of Tuesday, September 22, 2009, General L/Cpl, Michael Adamtey Odonkor, with staff number 38222, prepared his outfits and readied for work, more so to meet his boss who was the then Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor who had travelled to China and was expected at the airport.



The report continued to explain that the wife of L/Cpl Odonko also a policewoman [name not given], took his toothbrush and paste to the bathhouse at the Tema Newtown police barracks where they lived. After having her bath, the wife returned to their room only to meet his absence.



When he was not showing up, a report was made at the Charge Office for investigations to commence.



The newspaper stated that the missing police officer General L/Cpl, Michael Adamtey Odonkor, Number 38222, served as the bodyguard of the then Director General of Police Operations, Commissioner of Police (COP) and later Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor and on Tuesday, September 22, 2009, he disappeared and his whereabouts remain unknown to date.



L/Cpl Odonkor's family was visited by COP Kudalor and his wife on several occasions and gave them assurances that investigations into their son's whereabouts were ongoing.



In 2011, some workers of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) were excavating at Tema Newtown in 2011, they accidentally stepped on some human bones.

The detectives collected the bones and sent them to the Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis.



The mother of the missing police officer, Elizabeth Teiko Odonkor, was brought down as part of the scientific study for the DNA test. There hasn't been any information about the analysis's success or failure since that time.





