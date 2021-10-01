Mother of 11 rendered homeless by rain at Kpatoarigu Community

Regional News of Friday, 1 October 2021
Source: GNA
Madam Safia Abu, a widow and a mother of 11 children in the Kpatoarigu community of the Mamprugu-Moagduri District of the North East Region has been rendered homeless after a heavy downpour accompanied by windstorm collapsed their house last Sunday.
The house was said to have been constructed earlier this year with mud and included ten bed rooms, silos, a kitchen and a hen coop roofed with zinc and thatch.
The widow and children are presently staying in a detached storeroom.
Madam Abu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said apart from the sleepless nights she had been going through with her children, they had no place to keep some of their belongings which they managed to save.
“We don’t have any place to lay our heads, let alone to keep some of our belongings we managed to secure, they are left at the mercy of the weather and we have since been suffering after the collapse of our house.
“I’m not even talking about being comfortable but the place that I stay with my children is unable to contain us,” she added.