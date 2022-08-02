Mother dips daughter’s hands in boiling water over 50 pesewas theft

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

An eight-year-old girl is battling for her life after her mother, Janet Awo, assaulted her with a stick and dipped her hands into boiling water for allegedly stealing 50 pesewas worth of coconut toffee at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.



Information gathered by EIB’s Yaw Boagyan indicates that the victim’s mother, Janet Awo, who is a petty trader, told her daughter to park their goods after they closed their normal business but her mother later found out that, one of the coconut toffee costing 50 pesewas was missing.



In an interview, the grandmother of the victim, Comfort Amoaku, said that she nearly collapsed after she saw what her daughter had done to her own child.



Comfort Amoaku said that the case has been reported to the Awutu Bereku Police Station, and medical forms have been issued to them since Sunday, July 31, 2022, but the family doesn’t have GH¢ 150 for the medical doctor to sign for the little girl.



She said that because the family doesn’t have much money, they are treating the little girl with local herbs.



Meanwhile, the victim in an interview with Yaw Boagyan said, she was hungry so she took one of the toffee without informing her mother. She added that her mother got angry and dipped her hands into hot water and fire.



