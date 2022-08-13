Mother arrested for burning 4-year-old daughter over missing sandals

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 13 August 2022

A 29-year-old nursing mother from Oforikurom, a town near Samreboi in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality, has been arrested for burning her four-year-old daughter’s lower area for misplacing her sandals worth GH₵8.



According to the assembly member, Azure Suleman, the woman was allegedly punishing her child for misplacing her sandals after she failed to bring back her sandal after she asked her to look for them.



However, the mother has denied these claims arguing that she had wanted to use the water to treat a sore in her daughter’s private part after she heard rumours she has been assaulted.



According to a myjoyonline report, the mother has been granted bail because she is a nursing mother of a one-year-old baby.



The court also ordered for the child to be referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.



