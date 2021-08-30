Mother and child arrested for killing husband

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com

A mother and her 15-year-old son have been arrested by the Koforidua Divisional Police command in connection with the death of her husband.



The victim, Eric Kwaku Amoako, 40, was allegedly assaulted to death by the wife Mavis Adjoa Amponsah, 36, and three other accomplices including her brother Kofi Dennis now at large in Asaman a Community near Nkrukan.



Starr News has gathered that the deceased allegedly used to abuse the wife over allegations of infidelity.



On the evening of Saturday, August 28, 2021, another misunderstanding ensued between the couple which the now-deceased man allegedly assaulted the wife.



The angry wife asked her teenage male child to invite her brother Kofi Dennis who came with two accomplices from Dawu-Akuapem to retaliate by subjecting the man to severe beatings.



The victim was struck in the head with a pestle by the suspects making him unconscious while bleeding profusely.



He was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital by residents where he was admitted but died on Sunday.



Police proceeded to the community on Monday to arrest the wife and her teen child to assist the investigation.



Investigators visited Dawu Akuapem to arrest the suspects but they had left the community to hide an unknown place.