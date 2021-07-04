Most students in affected SHS with deadly Delta strain are asymptomatic - Ghana Health Service

Health News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The deadly COVID-19 Delta variant has been detected among the Ghanaian populace



• The variant is reported to be the most contagious of all COVID-19 variants



• Some students in an unknown Senior High School have contracted this new variant



On the back of news reports that a Senior High School (SHS) in Accra has recorded cases of the Delta strain, the Ghana Health Service has emerged to give some details.



The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe while confirming the news to GhanaWeb noted that most of the students with the Delta strain are asymptomatic.



He projected that by Tuesday, July 6, 2021, these affected students should be discharged from the health facility they are currently receiving medical care at.



Dr Asiedu-Bekoe in the interview with GhanaWeb said, "There’s an outbreak in the school (name withheld), they did some tests, some of them had a Delta strain...Noguchi decided to do a specialized testing…when they did the tests, they realized that some of the students had the Delta strain…most of the students are actually asymptomatic and I’m sure by Tuesday, all of them would have been discharged."



He noted that the parents of these affected students have been informed.



Dr Asiedu-Bekoe further urged Ghanaians to keep adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols to safeguard their lives.