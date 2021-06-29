Most politicians owning radio or TV stations in Ghana abuse it - Kwami Sefa Kayi

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi, has expressed disgust over politicians owning media stations in Ghana.



A number of media stations have been opened by political figures and there are others, not owned by politicians but affiliated with political parties.



Radio and Television stations like Oman FM, Wontumi Radio/TV, Net 2 TV, Radio XYZ, Power FM among others belong to politicians.



These media houses and a lot more have dedicated themselves to advancing the course of their political parties with the aim to oppose the government in power so far as it is not their political party in power.



Some of them even resort to use of vulgar language, insults and other unprofessional ways in facing the opposition parties.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's 'Entertainment Review', Kwami Sefa Kayi, affectionately called Chairman General, bemoaned the low standards in journalism as a result of the influx of media stations.



To him, the unprofessionalism in and low standards of journalism are largely due to politicians owning media stations.



"What do they need it for?'', he questioned.



''There are some characters on radio and Television who should not be there. There are some people who own media who should have no business owning media . . . politicians have exhibited to us over time that those who own TV and radio, half the time, use it for useless things but Ghana is country which we fear telling the truth. We fear that we will be insulted or people will talk about us but let's be honest.



"Most of the politicians owning radio and Television stations use it to do useless things. They insult and say things which will bring about divisions but we're all sitting aloof and watching . . . That's why many people feel the radio and TV job is just about talking," he argued.



He called on the regulatory media bodies and authorities to resolve this issue stressing, ''let's rethink our media strategy and our media landscape''.



