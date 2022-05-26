Most of us are corrupt, let's admit it - Nana Aba Anamoah tells Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paying bribes has become a norm for most Ghanaians, Nana Aba



‘You jump the red light and immediately you are looking for your purse to tip a policeman’ – Anamoah



Corruption has become a lifestyle, Police smile while taking bribes - Prof. Martey laments



Renowned Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has said that most Ghanaians have become introspectively crooked.



In an interview on Asaase Radio’s Between Hours show, monitored by GhanaWeb, the journalist said that most Ghanaians are now willing to pay bribes to get out of bad situations they find me themselves in.



“Many of us are corrupt, many of us. Look … you jump the red light and immediately you are looking for your purse to tip a policeman,” Nana Aba told the host of Between Hours, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku.



Also, said most of the youth in the country want to go into politics because it appears to be the easiest way to make money through acts of corruption.



Meanwhile, a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Rev Prof. Emmanuel Martey has said that corruption had become a lifestyle among the populace.



He is worried that instead of speaking up and out against the practice, engaging in it has become so normal that people smile at the canker.



Delivering a public lecture at the 140th anniversary of the Ascension congregation in Koforidua on Tuesday, May 24, Prof Martey said, “corruption in Ghana, the scourge has become the Ghanaian way of life and people do not frown upon taking bribes but rather smile at it.



“For instance, in America, if a policeman stops you when you are driving and you try to put your hands in your pockets, you will be shot and killed but in Ghana, if a Policeman stops you and you put your hand in your pocket the Police will start smiling,” Prof Martey said.



Watch the Nana Aba’s interview below:



