Most of my schoolmates don’t speak to me anymore because I’m a trotro mate - Lady reveals

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Student and bus conductor, Joyce Akorfa has revealed that most of her friends from school do not speak to her anymore because she works as a ‘trotro mate’ to cater to her education.



According to the level 400 student, most of her friends think her work is below their standard. Speaking on SVTV Africa, Akorfa stated that she is unperturbed because it is legitimate, and that is where she finds herself at the moment.



“Some don’t talk to me again because they realized I am a mate. They look at the work as not befitting of them. Some also think it is below their standard, but there is no dirty money. As far as it is legitimate and brings something to the table, that is it,” she told the host, DJ Nyaami.



Akorfa mentioned that this is not the life she wanted, but she has to leave a footprint anywhere she goes. She added that she makes 35 Cedis daily, out of which she saves for her fees.



“I would not want to be here for long, but for now, this is where I find myself. I had to do it with happiness, and wherever you go, you need to leave a footprint,” Akorfa added.



Joyce is a student of the University of Ghana, Legon studying information Studies and Psychology. She hopes to become a clinical psychologist in the future.



Watch the full interview below:





