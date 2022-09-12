Most accidents are caused by reckless human behaviour - GPRTU

Regional News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The head of communication of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) Mr. Abass Imoro has stated that most accidents are caused by reckless human behaviour.



He said the high rate of road accidents could be attributed to non-compliance with simple basic driving regulations and advised drivers to be cautious, especially during the rainy season.



“Most accidents are caused by reckless human behaviour. We need to obey road safety regulations to reduce accidents in the country.



“In countries where accidents have been reduced, the laws are respected; when people flout them they are punished," Mr. Imoro said.



According to Mr. Abass Moro statistics had shown that 80 percent of road accidents were due to human error.



His comments follow the recent gory accidents that have occurred in various parts of the country.



Speaking in an interview with OTEC FM morning show, dubbed ‘Nyansapo’ on Monday, September 12, 2022, Mr. Abass Imoro said that per GPRTU regulations, drivers are supposed to drive at a speed limit of 50 km/h but most drivers go above the limit.



He, therefore, urged drivers to be cautious on the road by avoiding excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, drunk-driving, and fatigue and regularly undertake maintenance of their vehicles.



The rise in deaths from road accidents is due to the fact that most drivers refuse to abide by road signs and driving regulations.



"I was driving one time and most drivers passed by me because I was driving on the speed limit of 50km/h,” Mr. Imoro told Captain Koda, the host of the programme.



He urges drivers to abide solely drivers to abide by roads sign and driving regulations.