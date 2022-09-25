Most SHSs lack qualified Science and Maths teachers- Prof Anamuah Mensah

General News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Prof Jophus Anamuah-Mensah has expressed worry over the limited number of Science and Math teachers in Senior High Schools(SHSs) which has forced the Government to seek financial assistance from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and (United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).



“It is also lamentable that after more than 50 years many Senior High Schools do not have qualified Science and Math teachers” he stated.



According to Prof Anamuah-Mensah, data from National Service Secretariat indicate that last year only 16 physics teachers were produced in the country.



Prof Anamuah-Mensah who doubles as the former student and Dean of the Faculty of Education now College of Education Studies of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) disclosed that the shortage of Science teachers in Secondary Schools continues to persist.



At the UCC at 60 Anniversary Public Lecture and Exhibition organized by the College of Education Studies, he appealed to the College to play a leading role in the training of a high caliber of personnel for Ghanaian educational institutions and research educational systems.



He commended the management of the College for the tremendous strides made in bringing the then Faculty of Education to its present state.



The University Don observed that the creation of the College as part of the Collegiate system has brought about expansion and greater freedom to innovate the educational systems.



“College of Education Studies at 60: Present and Future” reminds him of the ‘Sankofarian principle’ of the Akans that has guided the survival of the nation for centuries.



“We must embrace the wisdom of Sankofa which ask us to go back to the past and bring forward that which is useful. We must not ignore or be shy of the past in our transitions to a higher plane; we must embrace the spirit of Sankofa in all our endeavors” he disclosed.



On his part, the Provost of the College of Education Studies, Prof Ernest Kofi Davis said the College has contributed and continues to contribute to the supply of high-quality human resources to various agencies and institutions in the educational sector and other sectors of our country’s economy.



He revealed that the College of Education Studies graduates are not only found in the education environment but also in the other sectors of the economy such as banks, industry, police services, prisons, immigration and among others.