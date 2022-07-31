Most NPP leaders were not happy with IMF decision - Slyvester Tetteh

General News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro has disclosed that the decision by government to resort to the International Monetary Fund, IMF, was not one that most leaders of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, were happy about.



He cited global occurrences and the looming danger of an economic meltdown as factors that forced that decision to be taken.



Contributing to discussions on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show programme last week, he said he was positive that the government will steer the nation out of the crisis in due course.



"If you look at the state of the economy as presented by the Finance Minister (after the mid-year budget review on July 25), the things he said were reassuring that we have pragmatic measures in place.



"Today, we have gone to the IMF, all of us were not happy that from where we had grown the economy to, we were going to the IMF for balance of payment.



"The truth of the matter is that, most NPP leaders were not happy but it had become necessary with revenue at an all-time low and expenditure rising. What excites me is that all the transformational programmes will not be touched," he stressed.



He added that the fact that programmes like 1 District - 1 Factory, YouStart, Obatampa Cares, Free SHS; were not going to be impacted by the IMF programme, was a pointer to the fact that the future was bright and Ghana can get out of the current predicament in due course.



Government on July 1 announced it was approaching the Washington-based outfit for an economic rescue programme.



An IMF team has since had initial contact with major stakeholders during a one-week visit to Accra between July 6 – 13, 2022.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



SARA