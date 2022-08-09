Most Black Americans who visit Ghana come in search of spouses - US-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian, Arnold Ntow, has stated that a greater percentage of the Black Americans who visit Ghana come in search of spouses while the few come to explore and find their roots.



In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Arnold mentioned that many tourists, especially women, come searching for love. According to Arnold, he met his wife in the same vein.



“I’m saying this to guys who are into tourism in Ghana. Any African American female who visits the country is in search of a husband or man, not for tourism. That is a fact.



Ninety percent of them come in search of spouses, and the 10 percent come for fun and to check out the Door of no return,” he said.



According to Arnold, he met his wife when she first visited Ghana as a tourist. He provided the service of a tour guide and worked to make her stay pleasant once.



“I booked a two-bedroom apartment for her, which she paid for. The next day, I fixed breakfast for her because I knew she came specifically for a man due to an experience. We had sex after breakfast, and eventually, she offered to file for me to come to stay in the US,” he disclosed.



Arnold travelled to the US in 2019 to join his wife. Before that, he migrated to South Africa to work as a masseuse for a few years.